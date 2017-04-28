Happiness is a Warm TV

April 28, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: ABC’s ‘Let it Fall’ looks at turbulent times in LA

By Brooke Cain

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (9 p.m., ABC) – Filmmaker John Ridley (“American Crime”) examines a decade of tensions, civil unrest and events in Los Angeles that culminated in citywide violence following the Rodney King verdict on April 29, 1992.

The Originals (8 p.m., The CW) – When it’s discovered that the Hollow has employed a mysterious servant, Klaus and Elijah host a party to lure out the threat.

Rosewood (8 p.m., Fox) – In the Season 2 finale, Rosewood, Villa, Slade and Hornstock try to take down a group of criminals suspected of a jewelry heist. This has not yet been renewed.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Danny and Baez work with two Russian operatives to search for a dangerous Russian who entered the U.S. on a diplomatic visa.

Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

