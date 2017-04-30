Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

April 30, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Season finale of ABC’s ‘American Crime’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

American Crime (10 p.m., ABC) – In the Season 3 finale, Kimara advises Dustin to inform the police about Shae’s murder, and detectives investigate Clair and Nicholas.

Also on . . .

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Matthew Griffin talks about “Hide.”

Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS) – Jay gets kidnapped in France, and Henry believes the doomsday cult is planning an attack in Israel.

Good Witch (9 p.m., Hallmark) – In the Season 3 premiere, the Middleton Merriwick plant is cut, dramatically impacting the Merriwick women.

The Leftovers (9 p.m., HBO) – Kevin wanders the Australian outback in an effort to save the world from apocalypse.

Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Selina helps monitor the first free and democratic election in Soviet Georgia, and is reunited with an old friend.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television
Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab 8:01

Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos