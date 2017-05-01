What to Watch on Monday: The ‘Taken’ season finale on NBC

Taken (10 p.m., NBC) – In the season finale, the FBI threatens to remove Christina from Command, and Bryan and John lead a rogue mission to stop the Mejia associates. No decision yet on renewal.
Also on tonight . . .
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane’s date helps her fix things with Lina.
Lucifer (9 p.m., Fox) – After cutting off all contact from his family and the police department, Lucifer returns to help solve the murder of an up-and-coming guitarist.
National Bird (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, three U.S. veterans speak out against the secret U.S. drone war, despite the possible consequences.
Better Call Saul (10 p.m., AMC) – Chuck (such a snake) and Jimmy struggle with a compromise.
