May 01, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: The ‘Taken’ season finale on NBC

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Taken (10 p.m., NBC) – In the season finale, the FBI threatens to remove Christina from Command, and Bryan and John lead a rogue mission to stop the Mejia associates. No decision yet on renewal.

Also on tonight . . .

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) – Jane’s date helps her fix things with Lina.

Lucifer (9 p.m., Fox) – After cutting off all contact from his family and the police department, Lucifer returns to help solve the murder of an up-and-coming guitarist.

National Bird (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, three U.S. veterans speak out against the secret U.S. drone war, despite the possible consequences.

Better Call Saul (10 p.m., AMC) – Chuck (such a snake) and Jimmy struggle with a compromise.

