What to Watch on Tuesday: Life gets rough in ‘Victorian Slum House’

Victorian Slum House (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this new series, modern people recreate 19th-century life in London’s East End by moving into an 1860s tenement that has sparse rooms, a shared water pump and outdoor toilets. They make a living by making matchboxes, turning wood and selling rags – work once done by their impoverished forebears.
The Mick (8:30 p.m., Fox) – The kids catch a pair of intruders trying to break into the mansion in the Season 1 finale. Renewed.
Great News (9 p.m., NBC) – Chuck has cataract surgery, but tries to hide it from the news crew. At 9:30, Katie’s secret boyfriend is in town and working at the MMN offices.
Frontline: Second Chance Kids (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – A look at the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to re-evaluate juvenile murder cases.
The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – Things with Tuan take an unexpected turn.
Genius (9 p.m., National Geographic) – Einstein falls in love with Mileva Maric.
