Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

May 02, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: Life gets rough in ‘Victorian Slum House’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Victorian Slum House (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this new series, modern people recreate 19th-century life in London’s East End by moving into an 1860s tenement that has sparse rooms, a shared water pump and outdoor toilets. They make a living by making matchboxes, turning wood and selling rags – work once done by their impoverished forebears.

The Mick (8:30 p.m., Fox) – The kids catch a pair of intruders trying to break into the mansion in the Season 1 finale. Renewed.

Great News (9 p.m., NBC) – Chuck has cataract surgery, but tries to hide it from the news crew. At 9:30, Katie’s secret boyfriend is in town and working at the MMN offices.

Frontline: Second Chance Kids (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – A look at the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to re-evaluate juvenile murder cases.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) – Things with Tuan take an unexpected turn.

Genius (9 p.m., National Geographic) – Einstein falls in love with Mileva Maric.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O 0:24

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O
Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos