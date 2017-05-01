Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

The TBS comedy/political satire program “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” aired its own press dinner Saturday night, the same evening the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner took place in Washington, sans President Trump.
During the show, Bee, a former correspondent of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” introduced a segment in which other members of her show saluted various divisions of the media for their work during the year.
The first shout-out went to your very own News & Observer.
Producer and contributor Allana Harkin really mangled the pronunciation of Raleigh (it somehow came out sounding like “Aurley”), but we sincerely appreciate the high-five: “Our show relies on kick-ass regional newspapers like the Raleigh News & Observer and the Tampa Bay Times, whose ever-shrinking newsrooms still produce great reporting. We hope that we have made you proud by taking your meticulous work and adding our d*** jokes.”
And on that note, we’ll warn you that the rest of the segment has a lot of adult language (hey, it airs on cable!).
You can watch the full segment and other segments from the show at samanthabee.com.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain, @warmtv
