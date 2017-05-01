See how Raleigh teachers eat healthy on Tuesday’s ‘Rachael Ray’ show

Five Bugg Elementary School teachers will appear on the “The Rachael Ray Show” on Tuesday.
The teachers appeared on the show via Skype in February, when they weren’t able to make it to New York because of Northeast snowstorms. But they got a second chance and will be on Tuesday’s show, which airs on WTVD at 10 a.m.
The teachers needed help eating healthier during the school day – they were tempted with snacks and sweets lingering around the school and they wanted to change their eating habits. The show sent a nutritionist to the school to help the teachers develop a plan.
Nutritionist Keri Glassman set up a “lunch swap” for the teachers, where each cooks lunch for all of the others once a week.
On Tuesday, the teachers – Sonya Mitchiner, Malikah Wells, Kim Brown, Khalilah Gilmore and Nicole Williams-Kearns –will update viewers on how the lunch swap is going. They also will share that each of them has lost some weight since the challenge began, said Paige Landsem, publicist for the show.
“In a taped piece, we follow a week of their preparing and sharing lunches, and then in the studio, Keri demonstrates some healthy ‘fast food fakeout’-type snacks they can try to help curb cravings,” Landsem said.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
