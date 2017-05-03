Happiness is a Warm TV

May 03, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: Murder and mayhem on ‘Plants Behaving Badly’

By Brooke Cain

Plants Behaving Badly (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the first of a two-part series, a look at the extraordinary behavior of orchids and carnivorous plants. Tonight’s installment – called “Murder and Mayhem” – focuses on carnivorous plants, like Venus Flytraps, sundews and pitchers.

Also on tonight . . .

Shots Fired (8 p.m., Fox) – The D.A. informs Preston that he is sending a new team to investigate Joey Campbell’s death. Also, another compromising video of Beck surfaces after the riots.

blackish (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Dre drops Zoey off at college for orientation, where she learns her dad never turned in her housing application.

Fargo (10 p.m., FX) – Gloria revisits her stepfather’s past to try and find some answers.

