Kevin Spacey hosts the 71st Annual Tony Awards show on CBS.
June 11, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Kevin Spacey hosts the 71st Tony Awards

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Tony Awards (8 p.m., CBS) – Kevin Spacey hosts this 71st annual ceremony honoring excellence on Broadway.

Celebrity Family Feud (8 p.m., ABC) – Celebrity battles in the Season 3 premiere include Kelly Clarkson and Amy Schumer.

Claws (9 p.m., TNT) – This new series follows five volatile manicurists working at a nail salon in south Florida. Niecy Nash and Carrie Preston lead the cast.

Funderdome (9 p.m., ABC) – It sounds sort of like “Shark Tank,” but hosted by Steve Harvey.

I’m Dying Up Here (10 p.m., Showtime) – Bill's father and sister fly in for a show.

The $100,000 Pyramid (10 p.m., ABC) – The Season 2 premiere has Leslie Jones, LL Cool J, Tom Bergeron and Jennifer Nettles.

