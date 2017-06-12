What to Watch on Monday: Alumni return for new ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season

American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 6 opener, competitors tackle six obstacles in the first qualifying round in Los Angeles. Show veterans Kevin Bull and Grant McCartney return for another shot at completing the course.
So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m., Fox) – Auditions begin in the Season 14 premiere.
Superhuman (9 p.m., Fox) – In this new series, contestants present talents, including memory tricks and frog-calling.
Better Call Saul (10 p.m., AMC) – Jimmy visits a friend and takes up an old pastime.
Angie Tribeca (10:30 p.m., TBS) – In the Season 3 finale, Dr. Scholls turns up missing and the serial killer is is still on the loose.
Comments