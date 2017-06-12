Grant McCartney, who lost in last season’s “American Ninja Warrior” finals, returns this season.
June 12, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: Alumni return for new ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 6 opener, competitors tackle six obstacles in the first qualifying round in Los Angeles. Show veterans Kevin Bull and Grant McCartney return for another shot at completing the course.

So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m., Fox) – Auditions begin in the Season 14 premiere.

Superhuman (9 p.m., Fox) – In this new series, contestants present talents, including memory tricks and frog-calling.

Better Call Saul (10 p.m., AMC) – Jimmy visits a friend and takes up an old pastime.

Angie Tribeca (10:30 p.m., TBS) – In the Season 3 finale, Dr. Scholls turns up missing and the serial killer is is still on the loose.

  Comments  

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos