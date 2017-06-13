ESPN’s two-part “30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers” documentary looks at the Boston-Los Angeles rivalry in the 1980s.
ESPN’s two-part “30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers” documentary looks at the Boston-Los Angeles rivalry in the 1980s. ESPN
ESPN’s two-part “30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers” documentary looks at the Boston-Los Angeles rivalry in the 1980s. ESPN
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

June 13, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: ESPN’s ‘30 for 30’ looks at ‘Celtics/Lakers’ rivalry

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers (8 p.m., ESPN) – In the first part of this two-part “30 for 30” documentary, a look at the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers in the mid-80s. Part 2 at 10 p.m. focuses on Boston’s Larry Bird and LA’s Magic Johnson as the teams collide in the 1984 finals.

Downward Dog (8 p.m., ABC) – While Nan in New York for a big marketing meeting, Martin goes on a trash-eating binge. (I LOVE THIS DOG. PLEASE WATCH THIS SHOW.)

Face Off (9 p.m., Syfy) – In the Season 12 premiere, the artists are divided into two make-up effects shops and must design a werewolf mask.

Animal Kingdom (9 p.m., TNT) – Smurf takes J to the desert for an old friend’s wake, and Baz visits Lucy in Mexico.

Famous in Love (9 p.m., Freeform) – Two new episodes end the first season. In the finale, the cast and crew hide their concern for Ranier from the press and try to keep their secrets hidden.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O 0:24

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O
Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos