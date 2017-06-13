What to Watch on Tuesday: ESPN’s ‘30 for 30’ looks at ‘Celtics/Lakers’ rivalry

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers (8 p.m., ESPN) – In the first part of this two-part “30 for 30” documentary, a look at the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers in the mid-80s. Part 2 at 10 p.m. focuses on Boston’s Larry Bird and LA’s Magic Johnson as the teams collide in the 1984 finals.
Downward Dog (8 p.m., ABC) – While Nan in New York for a big marketing meeting, Martin goes on a trash-eating binge. (I LOVE THIS DOG. PLEASE WATCH THIS SHOW.)
Face Off (9 p.m., Syfy) – In the Season 12 premiere, the artists are divided into two make-up effects shops and must design a werewolf mask.
Animal Kingdom (9 p.m., TNT) – Smurf takes J to the desert for an old friend’s wake, and Baz visits Lucy in Mexico.
Famous in Love (9 p.m., Freeform) – Two new episodes end the first season. In the finale, the cast and crew hide their concern for Ranier from the press and try to keep their secrets hidden.
Comments