What to Watch on Wednesday: Syfy’s new ‘Blood Drive’ is a savage road race

Blood Drive (10 p.m., Syfy) – In the first episode of this new series, a cop (Alan Ritchson) is forced to partner with a homicidal bombshell (Christina Ochoa) in a bloodthirsty road race across America.
Also on tonight . . .
The F-Word with Gordon Ramsay (9 p.m., Fox) – Family and friends compete in a high-stakes cook-off while Ramsay hosts cooking demos and has fun with guests Kal Penn and Max Greenfield.
Homestead Rescue (10 p.m., Discovery) – In the Season 2 premiere, the Raneys help a family who have no drinking water or food sources, and whose dogs have been killed by a mystery predator.
Fargo (10 p.m., FX) – Emmit sits down with Gloria and Nikki negotiates a deal.
