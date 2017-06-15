Actress Diane Keaton waves to the audience after receiving the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute to her at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Actress Diane Keaton waves to the audience after receiving the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute to her at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Actress Diane Keaton waves to the audience after receiving the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute to her at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

June 15, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: Diane Keaton gets AFI Life Achievement Award

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

AFI Life Achievement: A Tribute to Diane Keaton (10 p.m., TNT) – Tons of big stars come to out salute actress Diane Keaton (“Annie Hall,” “Godfather,” “Looking for Mr. Goodbar,” “Father of the Bride” “Something’s Gotta Give”), who receives the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award in Hollywood.

Also on tonight . . .

Nashville (9 p.m., CMT) – Maddie and Clay get pulled over by the police, and Juliette looks for a hit to relaunch her career.

Queen of the South (10 p.m., USA) – Old enemies and old flames threaten to tear everything apart when Teresa and the crew rig a high-stakes narco horse race.

Alone (10 p.m., History) – Family members are dropped off miles apart and must navigate the unforgiving terrain of Northern Vancouver Island in the Season 4 premiere.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O 0:24

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O
Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos