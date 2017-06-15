What to Watch on Thursday: Diane Keaton gets AFI Life Achievement Award

AFI Life Achievement: A Tribute to Diane Keaton (10 p.m., TNT) – Tons of big stars come to out salute actress Diane Keaton (“Annie Hall,” “Godfather,” “Looking for Mr. Goodbar,” “Father of the Bride” “Something’s Gotta Give”), who receives the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award in Hollywood.
Also on tonight . . .
Nashville (9 p.m., CMT) – Maddie and Clay get pulled over by the police, and Juliette looks for a hit to relaunch her career.
Queen of the South (10 p.m., USA) – Old enemies and old flames threaten to tear everything apart when Teresa and the crew rig a high-stakes narco horse race.
Alone (10 p.m., History) – Family members are dropped off miles apart and must navigate the unforgiving terrain of Northern Vancouver Island in the Season 4 premiere.
