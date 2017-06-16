What to Watch on Friday: A new season of ‘Great British Baking Show’ on PBS

The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – I’ve given up on trying to keep track of which season of “The Great British Bake-Off” has migrated to the U.S. at any given time, so I’ll just say a new season of this wildly popular British baking show hits PBS tonight. First up is an episode on a back-to-basics British classic, and at 10, an episode about biscuits (they mean cookies).
Watergate: Truth & Lies (9 p.m., ABC) – A “20/20” special with new interviews and photos from the Watergate story, 45 years after the infamous break-in and subsequent political scandal.
Reign (9 p.m., The CW) – In the Season 4 finale, Elizabeth steadies herself for war and realizes she and Mary might be more similar than either thought.
Catastrophe (10 p.m., Lifetime) – This series has very short seasons — six episodes each — so tonight marks the end of Season 1. First, Sharon and Rob try to plan a wedding (features Carrie Fisher) and at 10:30, it’s the bachelor and bachelorette nights.
Comments