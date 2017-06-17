What to Watch on Saturday: ESPN marathons Oscar-winning ‘OJ’ documentary series

OJ: Made in America (1 p.m. , ESPN2) – This Oscar-winning documentary series marathons today, with all five parts airing straight through to 11 p.m. Even if you think you’ve seen and heard all you ever want to know about O.J. Simpson, you haven’t. This documentary series is really incredible.
Myth busters (8 p.m., Discovery) – Discovery is doing a special “throwback weekend,” highlighting classic episodes from the past. This “Return to Duct Tape Island” episode of “Mythbusters” features Adam and Jamie’s return to Duct Tape Island, where they have to survive – and provide a means of rescue – using only tape.
TURN: Washington’s Spies (9 p.m., AMC) – In the two-hour premiere of the fourth and final season, traitor Benedict Arnold takes his revenge on George Washington by rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders.
