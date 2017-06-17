The Oscar-winning documentary series “OJ: Made in America” marathons today on ESPN.
The Oscar-winning documentary series “OJ: Made in America” marathons today on ESPN. ESPN Films
It's must read television!

June 17, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: ESPN marathons Oscar-winning ‘OJ’ documentary series

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

OJ: Made in America (1 p.m. , ESPN2) – This Oscar-winning documentary series marathons today, with all five parts airing straight through to 11 p.m. Even if you think you’ve seen and heard all you ever want to know about O.J. Simpson, you haven’t. This documentary series is really incredible.

Myth busters (8 p.m., Discovery) – Discovery is doing a special “throwback weekend,” highlighting classic episodes from the past. This “Return to Duct Tape Island” episode of “Mythbusters” features Adam and Jamie’s return to Duct Tape Island, where they have to survive – and provide a means of rescue – using only tape.

TURN: Washington’s Spies (9 p.m., AMC) – In the two-hour premiere of the fourth and final season, traitor Benedict Arnold takes his revenge on George Washington by rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders.

  Comments  

Happiness is a Warm TV

Entertainment Videos