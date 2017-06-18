What to Watch on Sunday: A new Masterpiece miniseries set in Ireland in WWII

My Mother and Other Strangers (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – This new Masterpiece miniseries set in Northern Ireland during WWII follows the Coyne family and their neighbors as they struggle to maintain a normal life after a huge U.S. Army Air Force airfield, with 4,000 service men and women, lands in the middle of their rural parish.
Grantchester (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the Season 3 premiere, a would-be groom is found dead with the wedding rings lodged in his mouth – the hallmarks of a years-old unsolved murder.
American Gods (9 p.m., Starz) – Mr. Wednesday attempts to recruit the Old God Ostara in the Season 1 finale, but needs Mr. Nancy’s help in winning her over.
Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Selina’s book finally arrives.
