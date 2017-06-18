(L-R): Captain Ronald Dreyfuss (Aaron Staton), Rose Coyne (Hattie Morahan) and Michael Coyne (Owen Mcdonnell) in the Masterpiece miniseries “My Mother and Other Strangers.”
Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

June 18, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: A new Masterpiece miniseries set in Ireland in WWII

By Brooke Cain

My Mother and Other Strangers (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – This new Masterpiece miniseries set in Northern Ireland during WWII follows the Coyne family and their neighbors as they struggle to maintain a normal life after a huge U.S. Army Air Force airfield, with 4,000 service men and women, lands in the middle of their rural parish.

Grantchester (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the Season 3 premiere, a would-be groom is found dead with the wedding rings lodged in his mouth – the hallmarks of a years-old unsolved murder.

American Gods (9 p.m., Starz) – Mr. Wednesday attempts to recruit the Old God Ostara in the Season 1 finale, but needs Mr. Nancy’s help in winning her over.

Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Selina’s book finally arrives.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.