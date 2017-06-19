What to Watch on Monday: Season finale of ‘Better Call Saul’ on AMC

Stitchers (9 p.m., Freeform) – The team sorts through suspects after a high-profile divorce attorney is murdered.
Better Call Saul (10 p.m. AMC) – In the Season 3 finale, Jimmy tries to make amends and Hamlin pushes Chuck to make a decision.
Real Boy (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – The Independent Lens season ends with this documentary about a transgender teen who works to repair a strained relationship with his family and forge a friendship with folk singer Joe Stevens.
Still Star-Crossed (10 p.m., WTVD) – Prince Escalus suggests a public betrothal ceremony between Benvolio and Rosaline, while a conspiracy to keep the feud between the Montagues and Capulets going threatens plans for peace.
Comments