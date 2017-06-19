Michael McKean, left, as Chuck McGill, and Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin in “Better Call Saul” on AMC.
June 19, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: Season finale of ‘Better Call Saul’ on AMC

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Stitchers (9 p.m., Freeform) – The team sorts through suspects after a high-profile divorce attorney is murdered.

Better Call Saul (10 p.m. AMC) – In the Season 3 finale, Jimmy tries to make amends and Hamlin pushes Chuck to make a decision.

Real Boy (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – The Independent Lens season ends with this documentary about a transgender teen who works to repair a strained relationship with his family and forge a friendship with folk singer Joe Stevens.

Still Star-Crossed (10 p.m., WTVD) – Prince Escalus suggests a public betrothal ceremony between Benvolio and Rosaline, while a conspiracy to keep the feud between the Montagues and Capulets going threatens plans for peace.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.