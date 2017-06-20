Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in National Geographic Channel’s “Genius.”
Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in National Geographic Channel’s “Genius.” National Geographic Channel
Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in National Geographic Channel’s “Genius.” National Geographic Channel
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

June 20, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: Einstein comes to America in ‘Genius’ season finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Genius (9 p.m., National Geographic) – In the two-part season finale, Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) settles into life in America.

Also on tonight . . .

The Story of China (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – The first two parts of this six-part series, which explores the history of the world’s oldest continuous state, from the ancient past to the present day. Written and presented by historian Michael Wood.

Downward Dog (8 p.m., ABC) – Martin’s seventh birthday is interrupted by the arrival of Nan’s friend Jenn and her new puppy.

Pretty Little Liars (8 p.m., Freeform) – Spencer, Hanna and Caleb discover new info about Charlotte’s death.

Queen Sugar (10 p.m., OWN) – In the Season 2 premiere, Nova, Charley and Ralph move forward to honor the legacy of their father.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O 0:24

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O
Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.