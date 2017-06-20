What to Watch on Tuesday: Einstein comes to America in ‘Genius’ season finale

Genius (9 p.m., National Geographic) – In the two-part season finale, Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush) settles into life in America.
Also on tonight . . .
The Story of China (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – The first two parts of this six-part series, which explores the history of the world’s oldest continuous state, from the ancient past to the present day. Written and presented by historian Michael Wood.
Downward Dog (8 p.m., ABC) – Martin’s seventh birthday is interrupted by the arrival of Nan’s friend Jenn and her new puppy.
Pretty Little Liars (8 p.m., Freeform) – Spencer, Hanna and Caleb discover new info about Charlotte’s death.
Queen Sugar (10 p.m., OWN) – In the Season 2 premiere, Nova, Charley and Ralph move forward to honor the legacy of their father.
