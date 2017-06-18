Chapel Hill boy will compete in ‘Kids BBQ Championship’ for $10,000 on Food Network

An 11-year-old from Chapel Hill will compete for $10,000 in the “Kid’s BBQ Championship” on Food Network in an episode airing on Monday.
Gill Corbett, 11, of Chapel Hill, will join three other “kid grill masters” to work up their finest boardwalk bites to impress hosts Eddie Jackson and Damaris Phillips plus guest judge Shannon Ambrosio.
Gill has been cooking since he was four. He loves to garden and spend time on the farm taking care of the animals. He’s taken culinary classes before and says grilled pizza is his favorite recipe to make.
In round one, the kids will grill up their takes on the classic sausage dog in the hopes to make it to the final round, where a grilled clambake will decide who wins a $10,000 prize.
The episode airs on Food Network at 8 p.m. on Monday.
This is season two of “Kids BBQ Championship” which is returning with an updated format.
“The contestants may be small, but they have big grill skills – this isn't your parent's BBQ competition,” said Didi O'Hearn, senior vice president of programming for Food Network and Cooking Channel. “The outdoor battles are fun, fast-paced and family friendly.”
For more information, go to foodnetwork.com/kidsbbq.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments