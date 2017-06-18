Contestant Gill Corbett, 11, of Chapel Hill, preparing his Round 1 dish, fresh herb italian sausage, as seen on Kids BBQ Championship, Season 2.
Contestant Gill Corbett, 11, of Chapel Hill, preparing his Round 1 dish, fresh herb italian sausage, as seen on Kids BBQ Championship, Season 2. Jessica Brooks
Contestant Gill Corbett, 11, of Chapel Hill, preparing his Round 1 dish, fresh herb italian sausage, as seen on Kids BBQ Championship, Season 2. Jessica Brooks
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

June 18, 2017 11:12 AM

Chapel Hill boy will compete in ‘Kids BBQ Championship’ for $10,000 on Food Network

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

An 11-year-old from Chapel Hill will compete for $10,000 in the “Kid’s BBQ Championship” on Food Network in an episode airing on Monday.

Gill Corbett, 11, of Chapel Hill, will join three other “kid grill masters” to work up their finest boardwalk bites to impress hosts Eddie Jackson and Damaris Phillips plus guest judge Shannon Ambrosio.

Gill has been cooking since he was four. He loves to garden and spend time on the farm taking care of the animals. He’s taken culinary classes before and says grilled pizza is his favorite recipe to make.

In round one, the kids will grill up their takes on the classic sausage dog in the hopes to make it to the final round, where a grilled clambake will decide who wins a $10,000 prize.

The episode airs on Food Network at 8 p.m. on Monday.

This is season two of “Kids BBQ Championship” which is returning with an updated format.

“The contestants may be small, but they have big grill skills – this isn't your parent's BBQ competition,” said Didi O'Hearn, senior vice president of programming for Food Network and Cooking Channel. “The outdoor battles are fun, fast-paced and family friendly.”

For more information, go to foodnetwork.com/kidsbbq.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O 0:24

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O
Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.