What to Watch on Wednesday: Shirley Caesar on NBC, ‘Fargo’ season (maybe series?) finale

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (8 p.m., NBC) – Raleigh pastor Shirley Caesar, a multiple Grammy-winning Durham native, appears in the premiere of Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots” spinoff, which celebrates the achievements of seniors. Also featured, a 72-year-old plumber who is also an opera singer, an 81-year-old daredevil grandmother, and actress Betty White.
The Great Yellowstone Thaw (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the opener of this new series, wildlife families from grizzly bears to great gray owls brave a fierce winter.
Fargo (10 p.m., FX) – In the season – and perhaps series – finale, Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga. And speaking of Varga, we can only hope that Nikki is successful in bringing this monster down (if Gloria doesn’t get Nikki first).
Lopez (10:30 p.m., TV Land) – George makes some big decisions in his personal and professional life in the Season 2 finale.
