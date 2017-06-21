Steve Harvey, left, and Pastor Shirley Caesar in “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” on NBC.
Steve Harvey, left, and Pastor Shirley Caesar in “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” on NBC. NBC Vivian Zink/NBC
June 21, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: Shirley Caesar on NBC, ‘Fargo’ season (maybe series?) finale

By Brooke Cain

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (8 p.m., NBC) – Raleigh pastor Shirley Caesar, a multiple Grammy-winning Durham native, appears in the premiere of Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots” spinoff, which celebrates the achievements of seniors. Also featured, a 72-year-old plumber who is also an opera singer, an 81-year-old daredevil grandmother, and actress Betty White.

The Great Yellowstone Thaw (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In the opener of this new series, wildlife families from grizzly bears to great gray owls brave a fierce winter.

Fargo (10 p.m., FX) – In the season – and perhaps series – finale, Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga. And speaking of Varga, we can only hope that Nikki is successful in bringing this monster down (if Gloria doesn’t get Nikki first).

(L-R): Ewan McGregor as Emmit Stussy, Michael Stuhlbarg as Sy Feltz and David Thewlis as V.M. Vargas on FX’s “Fargo.”
Lopez (10:30 p.m., TV Land) – George makes some big decisions in his personal and professional life in the Season 2 finale.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.