This father-daughter duo from Cary hope to win big on NBC’s ‘The Wall’

Milton Harrison of Cary teams up with his daughter, Aaryn Hammond, to compete on NBC’s game show “The Wall” Thursday at 9 p.m.
Harrison said he and Hammond, a medical resident currently working in Maryland, had been thinking of going on a reality show for a long time.
“When my wife saw this as an opportunity, just knowing we had talked about it for years, she thought ‘Hey, this is the time. Let me go ahead and submit them as a team,’ ” he said.
In addition to having a fun experience, they hope to win money that will help pay off Hammond’s medical school loans, as well as allow Harrison to retire from his job as an IT professional.
Harrison said that while his family is already very close, the show was a bonding experience for him and his daughter.
“I’d say it’s bonding from the perspective of feeling like she and I were taking on this major challenge and dealing with this roller coaster ride of excitement and intensity,” he said.
Harrison, who works with a local group to provide computers to the disabled, said he appreciated the show’s emphasis on helping good people potentially win money.
“We’ve been extremely blessed, but our family motto is, ‘To whom much is given, much is required,’ ” he said.” So giving back and serving the community is who we are and what we do. I felt like we fit in, but it was really a blessing for me to see that truly was a focus of everybody that’s involved in the show.”
Watch
“The Wall” airs at 9 p.m. Thursday on NBC
About ‘The Wall’
At the heart of “The Wall” game show is a four-story wall with numbers 1 through 7 at the top, and dollar values along the bottom.
Contestants work in pairs to answer questions, and if they get one right, a green ball drops from the top and bounces wildly along the middle of the wall until it lands on a dollar value at the bottom. That value is added to their winnings. If they get an answer wrong, a red ball bounces to the bottom, but the dollar value it lands on is subtracted from their winnings.
Contestants could potentially win up to $12 million each night.
The game is hosted by Chris Hardwick.
