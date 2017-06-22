What to Watch on Thursday: Cary man on ‘The Wall,’ Zach Galifianakis on new ‘Gong Show’

The Wall (9 p.m., NBC) – Cary’s Milton Harrison and his daughter Aaryn will compete in tonight’s Season 2 opener.
Also on tonight . . .
Boy Band (8 p.m., ABC) – This new music competition series starts with 30 male country vocalists auditioning to make the cut to 18, before advancing to the next round.
Hollywood Game Night (8 p.m., NBC) – The Season 5 premiere features celebrity contestants Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh and others.
The Gong Show (10 p.m., ABC) – In the debut of this revived classic, celebrity panelists are Zach Galifianakis, Will Arnett and Ken Jeong.
The Night Shift (10 p.m., NBC) – Jordan and Drew perform a daring rescue by jumping from a chopper in the Season 4 premiere.
