Milton Harrison, right, and Aaryn Hammond on the NBC game show “The Wall.”
Happiness is a Warm TV

June 22, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: Cary man on ‘The Wall,’ Zach Galifianakis on new ‘Gong Show’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Wall (9 p.m., NBC) – Cary’s Milton Harrison and his daughter Aaryn will compete in tonight’s Season 2 opener.

Also on tonight . . .

Boy Band (8 p.m., ABC) – This new music competition series starts with 30 male country vocalists auditioning to make the cut to 18, before advancing to the next round.

Hollywood Game Night (8 p.m., NBC) – The Season 5 premiere features celebrity contestants Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh and others.

The Gong Show (10 p.m., ABC) – In the debut of this revived classic, celebrity panelists are Zach Galifianakis, Will Arnett and Ken Jeong.

The Night Shift (10 p.m., NBC) – Jordan and Drew perform a daring rescue by jumping from a chopper in the Season 4 premiere.

