Tippi Hedren at her Shambala exotic feline preserve in California in 2007.
Tippi Hedren at her Shambala exotic feline preserve in California in 2007. Bill Dow
Tippi Hedren at her Shambala exotic feline preserve in California in 2007. Bill Dow
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

June 24, 2017 2:24 PM

What to Watch on Saturday: Animal Planet documentary looks at the making of ‘Roar’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Roar: The Most Dangerous Movie Ever Made (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – A look at what happens when a Hollywood family decides to make the movie “Roar” with 150 untamed tigers and lions. Plus, never-before-seen footage traces actress Tippi Hedren’s epic journey bring this big cat film to life. A little background here: This movie was released in 1981 after a troubled 11-year production. It was made by Tippi Hedren and her then-husband Noel Marshall, and starred Melanie Griffith (Hedren’s daughter) and Marshall’s two sons. During production, more than 70 members of the cast and crew (including Hedren, Griffith and Marshall) were injured by the animals in the film – some suffering injuries ranging from scalpings to bone fractures to gangrene. Much of the footage captured during the injuries was used in the film.

Also on tonight . . .

20/20: In an Instant (9 p.m., ABC) – In this “Terror in the Library” episode, a schizophrenic veteran armed with a gun and a bomb takes hostages at a public library in Salt Lake City, but one of the captives is a law enforcement officer.

TURN: Washington’s Spies (9 p.m., AMC) – Abe’s plan to rescue Caleb becomes deadly, and Arnold believes Peggy is keeping secrets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O 0:24

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O
Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos