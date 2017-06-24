What to Watch on Saturday: Animal Planet documentary looks at the making of ‘Roar’

Roar: The Most Dangerous Movie Ever Made (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – A look at what happens when a Hollywood family decides to make the movie “Roar” with 150 untamed tigers and lions. Plus, never-before-seen footage traces actress Tippi Hedren’s epic journey bring this big cat film to life. A little background here: This movie was released in 1981 after a troubled 11-year production. It was made by Tippi Hedren and her then-husband Noel Marshall, and starred Melanie Griffith (Hedren’s daughter) and Marshall’s two sons. During production, more than 70 members of the cast and crew (including Hedren, Griffith and Marshall) were injured by the animals in the film – some suffering injuries ranging from scalpings to bone fractures to gangrene. Much of the footage captured during the injuries was used in the film.
Also on tonight . . .
20/20: In an Instant (9 p.m., ABC) – In this “Terror in the Library” episode, a schizophrenic veteran armed with a gun and a bomb takes hostages at a public library in Salt Lake City, but one of the captives is a law enforcement officer.
TURN: Washington’s Spies (9 p.m., AMC) – Abe’s plan to rescue Caleb becomes deadly, and Arnold believes Peggy is keeping secrets.
