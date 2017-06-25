(L-R): Sam Reid as DI Bradfield, Stefanie Martini as Jane Tennison and Blake Harrison as DS Gibbs in “Prime Suspect: Tennison” on Masterpiece.
(L-R): Sam Reid as DI Bradfield, Stefanie Martini as Jane Tennison and Blake Harrison as DS Gibbs in “Prime Suspect: Tennison” on Masterpiece. Courtesy of ITV Studios and NoHo Film & Televison for ITV and Masterpiece.
It's must read television!

June 25, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: New Masterpiece ‘Prime Suspect’ series looks at young Tennison

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Prime Suspect: Tennison (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this new series, a sort of prequel to the Masterpiece/Helen Mirren classic “Prime Suspect,” a young Jane Tennison learns the hard facts of police work when she’s pulled into a murder investigation.

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Robert Morgan talks about “Chasing the North Star.”

BET Awards (8 p.m., BET, MTV, VH1) – The 2017 awards are presented live with host Leslie Jones and performances by Bruno Mars, Future, Migos and Trey Songz.

Preacher (10 p.m., AMC) – Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy realize a killer cowboy from Hell follows them in the Season 2 premiere.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (10 p.m., NBC) – If you missed Raleigh pastor Shirley Caesar in this show’s debut on Wednesday, you get another chance tonight.

Silicon Valley (10 p.m., HBO) – Gavin plots a comeback in the Season 4 finale.

Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) – In the Season 6 finale, Selina prepares for the library groundbreaking.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

