What to Watch on Sunday: New Masterpiece ‘Prime Suspect’ series looks at young Tennison

Prime Suspect: Tennison (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this new series, a sort of prequel to the Masterpiece/Helen Mirren classic “Prime Suspect,” a young Jane Tennison learns the hard facts of police work when she’s pulled into a murder investigation.
Also on . . .
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Robert Morgan talks about “Chasing the North Star.”
BET Awards (8 p.m., BET, MTV, VH1) – The 2017 awards are presented live with host Leslie Jones and performances by Bruno Mars, Future, Migos and Trey Songz.
Preacher (10 p.m., AMC) – Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy realize a killer cowboy from Hell follows them in the Season 2 premiere.
Little Big Shots: Forever Young (10 p.m., NBC) – If you missed Raleigh pastor Shirley Caesar in this show’s debut on Wednesday, you get another chance tonight.
Silicon Valley (10 p.m., HBO) – Gavin plots a comeback in the Season 4 finale.
Veep (10:30 p.m., HBO) – In the Season 6 finale, Selina prepares for the library groundbreaking.
Comments