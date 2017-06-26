What to Watch on Monday: Fleeing Syria in POV’s ‘Dalya’s Other Country’ documentary

Dalya’s Other Country (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this POV documentary a woman and her mother flee Aleppo, Syria, for Los Angeles. Also featured, the film short “4.1 Miles,” which is about a Greek coast guard captain responsible for saving refugees.
Also on tonight . . .
Shadowhunters (8 p.m., Freeform) – Alec mends fences with the Downworlders.
Preacher (9 p.m., AMC) – The series moves to its regular timeslot tonight, followed by the debut of chat show “Talking Preacher” at 10 p.m.
NBA Awards (9 p.m., TNT) – The league’s top performers are honored in New York.
Still Star-Crossed (10 p.m., ABC) – Rosaline and Benvolio work together to uncover the origins of the feud between the Montagues and Capulets.
Comments