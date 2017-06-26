Dalya protesting the Muslim travel ban at LAX in January 2017.
Happiness is a Warm TV

June 26, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Monday: Fleeing Syria in POV’s ‘Dalya’s Other Country’ documentary

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Dalya’s Other Country (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this POV documentary a woman and her mother flee Aleppo, Syria, for Los Angeles. Also featured, the film short “4.1 Miles,” which is about a Greek coast guard captain responsible for saving refugees.

Also on tonight . . .

Shadowhunters (8 p.m., Freeform) – Alec mends fences with the Downworlders.

Preacher (9 p.m., AMC) – The series moves to its regular timeslot tonight, followed by the debut of chat show “Talking Preacher” at 10 p.m.

NBA Awards (9 p.m., TNT) – The league’s top performers are honored in New York.

Still Star-Crossed (10 p.m., ABC) – Rosaline and Benvolio work together to uncover the origins of the feud between the Montagues and Capulets.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos