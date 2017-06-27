What to Watch on Tuesday: All is revealed in the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale

Pretty Little Liars (8 p.m., Freeform) – All is revealed as the ultimate endgame comes to light in the series finale. An A-List Wrap Party airs at 10.
The Story of China (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Achievements of the Song dynasty, creators of a Chinese Renaissance and the Ming, who built the Great Wall and the Forbidden City.
iZombie (9 p.m., The CW) – Liv uncovers a shocking truth that has far-reaching consequences in the Season 3 finale.
Downward Dog (10 p.m., ABC) – Martin decides to reduce Nan’s work stress by taking out Pepper the cat, his sworn enemy. In a second episode at 10:30, Martin runs off into the woods hoping to prove he’s wild and free like a wolf, but he gets lost.
