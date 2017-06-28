What to Watch on Wednesday: New season of ‘Younger,’ Christmas Abbott on ‘Big Brother’

Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) – In the Season 4 premiere, Liza deals with the consequences of coming clean with Kelsey and also tests her compatibility with Charles. Meanwhile, Kelsey and Josh grow closer. Kristin Chenowith guest stars.
Also on tonight . . .
Big Brother (8 p.m., CBS) – Christmas Abbott, a Raleigh-based fitness guru, is a house guest for the new season.
The Carmichael Show (9 p.m., NBC) – Jerrod survives a tragedy and then fights against being coddled by his family and being labeled a victim, but things get difficult when he has to tell a police officer what he witnessed.
Jay Leno’s Garage (9 p.m., CNBC) – Jay heads to President George W. Bush’s ranch to talk to him about his famous Ford pickup, and then Jay challenges Wanda Sykes to a race in a minivan. Also in this jam-packed Season 3 premiere, the “Smokey and the Bandit” Trans-Am.
