Kim Fields, left, and Lisa Whelchel from “The Facts of Life” compete on “Battle of the Network Stars.”
June 29, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ is a real blast from the past

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Battle of the Network Stars (9 p.m., ABC) – First “The Gong Show” and now “Battle of the Network Stars” … ABC is trying to bring back my childhood! The first installment pits old TV sitcoms vs TV kids. Look for Joey Lawrence, Kim Fields, Bronson Pinchot, Tracey Gold and others tonight. Later installments appear to have more current stars. (Speaking of “The Gong Show,” tonight has Fred Armisen, Will Forte and Elizabeth Banks.)

Also on tonight . . .

Hollywood Game Night (8 p.m., NBC) – Celebrity competitors include Chris Hardwick and Sherri Shepherd.

Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) – We get the first competition to name the head of household.

Zoo (10 p.m., CBS) – The third season opens then years after the animals have been cured but a new threat arises in the form of “the hybrids,” an army of unstoppable lab-made creatures focused on destroying man.

We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

