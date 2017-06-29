What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ is a real blast from the past

Battle of the Network Stars (9 p.m., ABC) – First “The Gong Show” and now “Battle of the Network Stars” … ABC is trying to bring back my childhood! The first installment pits old TV sitcoms vs TV kids. Look for Joey Lawrence, Kim Fields, Bronson Pinchot, Tracey Gold and others tonight. Later installments appear to have more current stars. (Speaking of “The Gong Show,” tonight has Fred Armisen, Will Forte and Elizabeth Banks.)
Also on tonight . . .
Hollywood Game Night (8 p.m., NBC) – Celebrity competitors include Chris Hardwick and Sherri Shepherd.
Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) – We get the first competition to name the head of household.
Zoo (10 p.m., CBS) – The third season opens then years after the animals have been cured but a new threat arises in the form of “the hybrids,” an army of unstoppable lab-made creatures focused on destroying man.
