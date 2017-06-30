What to Watch on Friday: Netflix has ‘Gypsy’ with Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup

Gypsy (Netflix) – Naomi Watts stars in this new 10-part psychological thriller that follows a Manhattan therapist (Watts) who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with her patients. Billy Crudup also stars.
Masters of Illusion (8 p.m., The CW) – Season 4 opens with magicians Nathan Burton, Jibrizy, Joshua Jay, Farrell Dillon, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook and Xavier Mortimer.
Killjoys (8 p.m., Syfy) – In the Season 3 premiere, Dutch and D’avin, with the help of an obnoxious black market dealer, are on the hunt for a weapon that will draw out the Hullen.
The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A challenge requires a perfect pastry, sweet filling and a delicate icing.
