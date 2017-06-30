Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup star in “Gypsy” on Netflix.
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup star in “Gypsy” on Netflix. Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix
Happiness is a Warm TV

June 30, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: Netflix has ‘Gypsy’ with Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Gypsy (Netflix) – Naomi Watts stars in this new 10-part psychological thriller that follows a Manhattan therapist (Watts) who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with her patients. Billy Crudup also stars.

Masters of Illusion (8 p.m., The CW) – Season 4 opens with magicians Nathan Burton, Jibrizy, Joshua Jay, Farrell Dillon, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook and Xavier Mortimer.

Killjoys (8 p.m., Syfy) – In the Season 3 premiere, Dutch and D’avin, with the help of an obnoxious black market dealer, are on the hunt for a weapon that will draw out the Hullen.

The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A challenge requires a perfect pastry, sweet filling and a delicate icing.

Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

