Carlo Marks, left, and Lacey Chabert in the Hallmark movie "Moonlight in Vermont."
July 01, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark’s ‘Moonlight in Vermont,’ BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Moonlight in Vermont (9 p.m., Hallmark) – Successful New York City real estate agent Fiona (Lacey Chabert) gets dumped by her boyfriend, so she goes to her family’s Vermont inn for a break. Then her ex shows up with his new girlfriend and Fiona comes up with a plan to win him back: pretend the handsome head chef (Carlo Marks) is her boyfriend and make him jealous.

Also on tonight . . .

Doctor Who: The Doctor Falls (8:30 p.m., BBC America) – In the finale, the Doctor makes a final stand against an army of Cybermen in order to protect humans from destruction.

TURN: Washington’s Spies (9 p.m., AMC) – A mutiny erupts in camp and the Culper Ring must chart a new course. Also, Benedict Arnold finds an unlikely ally.

Entertainment Videos