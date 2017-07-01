What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark’s ‘Moonlight in Vermont,’ BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ finale

Moonlight in Vermont (9 p.m., Hallmark) – Successful New York City real estate agent Fiona (Lacey Chabert) gets dumped by her boyfriend, so she goes to her family’s Vermont inn for a break. Then her ex shows up with his new girlfriend and Fiona comes up with a plan to win him back: pretend the handsome head chef (Carlo Marks) is her boyfriend and make him jealous.
Also on tonight . . .
Doctor Who: The Doctor Falls (8:30 p.m., BBC America) – In the finale, the Doctor makes a final stand against an army of Cybermen in order to protect humans from destruction.
TURN: Washington’s Spies (9 p.m., AMC) – A mutiny erupts in camp and the Culper Ring must chart a new course. Also, Benedict Arnold finds an unlikely ally.
