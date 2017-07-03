Amal and Houssam in the POV documentary “The War Show.”
What to Watch on Monday: POV doc ‘The War Show’ captures Syria’s fall into civil war

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

July 03, 2017 6:00 AM

The War Show (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this POV documentary, filmmaker Obadiah Zytoon captures Syria’s fall into civil war following the 2011 Arab Spring.

Also on tonight . . .

Preacher (9 p.m., AMC) – Jesse, Tulip and Casey get a tip that God may be in New Orleans, but the trio’s stop in The Big Easy may expose Tulip.

Tiny Paradise (9 p.m., HGTV) – In the premiere of this new series monopolizing on the puzzling popularity of “tiny homes,” a Denver couple is moving to their own personal paradise in the jungles of Tulum, Mexico, to connect with nature and live a more relaxed lifestyle.

Superhuman (9 p.m., Fox) – One of the showcases involves magicians Penn & Teller.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.