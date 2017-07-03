What to Watch on Monday: POV doc ‘The War Show’ captures Syria’s fall into civil war

The War Show (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this POV documentary, filmmaker Obadiah Zytoon captures Syria’s fall into civil war following the 2011 Arab Spring.
Also on tonight . . .
Preacher (9 p.m., AMC) – Jesse, Tulip and Casey get a tip that God may be in New Orleans, but the trio’s stop in The Big Easy may expose Tulip.
Tiny Paradise (9 p.m., HGTV) – In the premiere of this new series monopolizing on the puzzling popularity of “tiny homes,” a Denver couple is moving to their own personal paradise in the jungles of Tulum, Mexico, to connect with nature and live a more relaxed lifestyle.
Superhuman (9 p.m., Fox) – One of the showcases involves magicians Penn & Teller.
