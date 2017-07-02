Chef Vivian Howard on “A Chef’s Life” on PBS.
July 02, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Sunday: Vivian Howard is on ‘NC Bookwatch,’ the ‘CLAWS’ are out on TNT

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Vivian Howard, star of the award-winning series “A Chef’s Life,” talks to host DG Martin about her cookbook “Deep Run Roots” (this repeats July 6 at 5 p.m.).

Big Brother (8 p.m., CBS) – Viewers vote on which houseguest they want sent into the Den of Temptation.

Fear the Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – News of incoming danger spreads in the community, and Madison struggles to keep everyone together.

CLAWS (9 p.m., TNT) – Desna becomes desperate to get out from under Uncle Daddy’s thumb, while Bryce drifts deeper into the Dixie Mafia.

Good Witch (9 p.m., Hallmark) – After learning that Sam doesn’t plan on getting married again, Cassie takes a trip to Chicago to clear her head.

Prime Suspect: Tennison (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – A breach of police protocol complicates the investigation of a young girl’s murder.

