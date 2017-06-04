“A Capitol Fourth” on PBS puts viewers front and center for the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation.
June 04, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Tuesday: How to watch fireworks from the comfort of your couch

By Brooke Cain

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (8 p.m., NBC) - Fireworks of course, plus musical performances from Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Hailee Steinfeld and the West Point Band and Glee Club. Repeats at 10.

A Capitol Fourth (8 p.m., UNC-TV) - A concert featuring performances by Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, The Beach Boys with John Stamos and Mark McGrath, The Four Tops, Kellie Pickler and others. Repeats at 9:30.

Gone on the 4th of July (8 p.m., Investigation ID) – In this true crime program, an 18-year-old woman vanishes from a motel after a fight with her boyfriend over the 4th of July holiday. Her family and friends are bewildered by the clues left behind in her room.

The Works in Raleigh (9 p.m., WTVD) – Coverage from downtown Raleigh’s Independence Day celebration, known as The Works, including a fireworks display.

Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer.

