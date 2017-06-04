What to Watch on Tuesday: How to watch fireworks from the comfort of your couch

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (8 p.m., NBC) - Fireworks of course, plus musical performances from Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Hailee Steinfeld and the West Point Band and Glee Club. Repeats at 10.
A Capitol Fourth (8 p.m., UNC-TV) - A concert featuring performances by Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, The Beach Boys with John Stamos and Mark McGrath, The Four Tops, Kellie Pickler and others. Repeats at 9:30.
Gone on the 4th of July (8 p.m., Investigation ID) – In this true crime program, an 18-year-old woman vanishes from a motel after a fight with her boyfriend over the 4th of July holiday. Her family and friends are bewildered by the clues left behind in her room.
The Works in Raleigh (9 p.m., WTVD) – Coverage from downtown Raleigh’s Independence Day celebration, known as The Works, including a fireworks display.
Comments