(L-R): Malcolm Mays as Kevin, Damson Idris as Franklin and Isaiah John as Leon on the FX series “Snowfall.” Mark Davis/FX
It's must read television!

July 05, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Wednesday: It’s back to the ’80s in new ‘Snowfall’ series on FX

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Snowfall (10 p.m., FX) – A new series following several characters during the crack epidemic in Los Angeles in 1983, looking at the ultimate radical impact crack has on our culture.

Also on tonight . . .

The Carmichael Show (9 p.m., NBC) – Bobby shares news with Jerrod about a mysterious Facebook message he received, and a decades-old family secret is revealed.

Homestead Rescue (10 p.m., Discvoery) The Raney’s visit Bear Creek in Chatham County to help a couple trying and failing to live off the grid.

Queen Sugar (10 p.m., OWN) – Charley searches for a more permanent home for Micah, and Nova adjusts to a new editor who wants her to change her approach.

Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) – Liza faces further fallout with Kelsey, who is infuriated by her lack of millennial know-how.

Jay Leno’s Garage (10 p.m., CNBC) – Jay competes in a drifting race against his nemesis, Tim Allen.

