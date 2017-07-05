What to Watch on Wednesday: It’s back to the ’80s in new ‘Snowfall’ series on FX

Snowfall (10 p.m., FX) – A new series following several characters during the crack epidemic in Los Angeles in 1983, looking at the ultimate radical impact crack has on our culture.
Also on tonight . . .
The Carmichael Show (9 p.m., NBC) – Bobby shares news with Jerrod about a mysterious Facebook message he received, and a decades-old family secret is revealed.
Homestead Rescue (10 p.m., Discvoery) – The Raney’s visit Bear Creek in Chatham County to help a couple trying and failing to live off the grid.
Queen Sugar (10 p.m., OWN) – Charley searches for a more permanent home for Micah, and Nova adjusts to a new editor who wants her to change her approach.
Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) – Liza faces further fallout with Kelsey, who is infuriated by her lack of millennial know-how.
Jay Leno’s Garage (10 p.m., CNBC) – Jay competes in a drifting race against his nemesis, Tim Allen.
