What to Watch on Thursday: A search for El Santo on ‘Queen of the South’

Queen of the South (10 p.m., USA) – Teresa, James and Guero travel to Bolivia in search of a new supplier, the mysterious and dangerous narco-cult leader El Santo.
Also on tonight . . .
Mosquito (9 p.m., Discovery) – A special exploring the mosquito, the single greatest agent of death in modern human history.
Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) – A houseguest is evicted and there’s a head of household competition.
Zoo (10 p.m., CBS) – Logan and Jackson find a link between hybrid attacks, and a new development in Abraham’s research puts his family in danger.
The Gong Show (10 p.m., ABC) – Judges tonight are Dana Carvey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson.
