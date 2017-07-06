Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza in “Queen of the South” on USA.
July 06, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Thursday: A search for El Santo on ‘Queen of the South’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Queen of the South (10 p.m., USA) – Teresa, James and Guero travel to Bolivia in search of a new supplier, the mysterious and dangerous narco-cult leader El Santo.

Also on tonight . . .

Mosquito (9 p.m., Discovery) – A special exploring the mosquito, the single greatest agent of death in modern human history.

Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) – A houseguest is evicted and there’s a head of household competition.

Zoo (10 p.m., CBS) – Logan and Jackson find a link between hybrid attacks, and a new development in Abraham’s research puts his family in danger.

The Gong Show (10 p.m., ABC) – Judges tonight are Dana Carvey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson.

