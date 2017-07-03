(L-R): Marty, Misty and Matt Raney from “Homestead Rescue” on Discovery.
(L-R): Marty, Misty and Matt Raney from “Homestead Rescue” on Discovery. Chris Ritter DISCOVERY
(L-R): Marty, Misty and Matt Raney from “Homestead Rescue” on Discovery. Chris Ritter DISCOVERY
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

July 03, 2017 7:45 PM

‘Homestead Rescue’ helps Chatham couple trying – and failing – to live off the grid

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

The Discovery Channel’s “Homestead Rescue” program will feature a Chatham County couple in this week’s episode.

The program has homesteading expert Marty Raney (along with his daughter Misty, a farmer, and son Matt, a hunter/fisherman) going out and helping failing homesteaders to basically not die in the wilderness. The Raneys help a different family each week.

In Wednesday’s 10 p.m. episode, called “Homestead of Horrors,” the Raneys visit Bear Creek to help Emanuel Hayden and Chantel Johnson. According to a press release from Discovery:

“Emanuel Hayden and Chantel Johnson unwittingly built their very own house of horrors with zero building know-how. Marty, Matt and Misty Raney arrive to discover a barely standing cabin at imminent risk of falling down or burning down, and with deadly wiring everywhere including the shower. With the homestead's livestock wiped out by predators, Misty sets about creating a new food source, but when Matt discovers a tragedy in Chantel's past his mission to hunt is thrown into doubt. Meanwhile Marty must fight to build an entire new home and faces an even bigger battle to inspire Emanuel as his dream of living off-grid is fading.”

Bear Creek is an unincorporated community in southwestern Chatham County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O 0:24

Samantha Bee airs alt-White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with shout-out to The N&O
Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup 1:33

Duke vs. Carolina in 'The Price is Right' matchup
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television 1:59

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.

Entertainment Videos