‘Homestead Rescue’ helps Chatham couple trying – and failing – to live off the grid

The Discovery Channel’s “Homestead Rescue” program will feature a Chatham County couple in this week’s episode.
The program has homesteading expert Marty Raney (along with his daughter Misty, a farmer, and son Matt, a hunter/fisherman) going out and helping failing homesteaders to basically not die in the wilderness. The Raneys help a different family each week.
In Wednesday’s 10 p.m. episode, called “Homestead of Horrors,” the Raneys visit Bear Creek to help Emanuel Hayden and Chantel Johnson. According to a press release from Discovery:
“Emanuel Hayden and Chantel Johnson unwittingly built their very own house of horrors with zero building know-how. Marty, Matt and Misty Raney arrive to discover a barely standing cabin at imminent risk of falling down or burning down, and with deadly wiring everywhere including the shower. With the homestead's livestock wiped out by predators, Misty sets about creating a new food source, but when Matt discovers a tragedy in Chantel's past his mission to hunt is thrown into doubt. Meanwhile Marty must fight to build an entire new home and faces an even bigger battle to inspire Emanuel as his dream of living off-grid is fading.”
Bear Creek is an unincorporated community in southwestern Chatham County.
