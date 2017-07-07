What to Watch on Friday: New ‘Wynonna Earp’ on Syfy, ‘Castlevania’ lands on Netflix

Castlevania (Netflix) – This new animated program inspired by the classic video game series is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe.
Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition (8 p.m., Animal Planet) – Wyclef Jean and Akon need two tanks.
The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Three separate challenges test the bakers on three different types of pastry.
Wynonna Earp (10 p.m., Syfy) – A furious thunder-snowstorm makes landfall while Wynonna and Waverly are forced to confront their demons – and each other.
