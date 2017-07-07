Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp in the Syfy series “Wynonna Earp.”
It's must read television!

July 07, 2017 6:00 AM

What to Watch on Friday: New ‘Wynonna Earp’ on Syfy, ‘Castlevania’ lands on Netflix

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Castlevania (Netflix) – This new animated program inspired by the classic video game series is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition (8 p.m., Animal Planet) – Wyclef Jean and Akon need two tanks.

The Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Three separate challenges test the bakers on three different types of pastry.

Wynonna Earp (10 p.m., Syfy) – A furious thunder-snowstorm makes landfall while Wynonna and Waverly are forced to confront their demons – and each other.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.