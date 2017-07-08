What to Watch on Saturday: Two canceled series start airing remaining episodes

Doubt (8 p.m., CBS) – This legal drama has been canceled but CBS will air the remaining episodes every Saturday. First, Sadie interviews Billy’s ex-classmates in hopes of finding a key piece of evidence. At 9, the DNA results in Billy’s case come back.
School of Rock (8:30 p.m., Nick) – In the Season 3 premiere, Freddy tells the band that he’s moving to Canada and they all work together to come up with a plan to convince his mother to let him stay.
TURN: Washington’s Spies (9 p.m., AMC) – Abe joins Arnold’s legion in New York.
Still Star-Crossed (10 p.m., ABC) – Another canceled series (this one from Shonda Rhimes) serving out its time on Saturdays. Rosaline and Benvolio work together to uncover the origins of the feud between the Montagues and Capulets.
Raised Wild: Feral Encounters (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – Anthropologist Mary-Ann Ochoa investigates the truth behind the story of an orphan boy from Africa found in the jungle who acts, walks and howls like a monkey.
Comments