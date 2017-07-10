The POV documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” is about the daily struggle of volunteers known as the White Helmets, a rescue group in Aleppo, Syria.
The POV documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” is about the daily struggle of volunteers known as the White Helmets, a rescue group in Aleppo, Syria. Courtesy of AMC 2017
The POV documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” is about the daily struggle of volunteers known as the White Helmets, a rescue group in Aleppo, Syria. Courtesy of AMC 2017
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ documentary, a Full Frame winner, on UNC-TV

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

July 10, 2017 6:00 AM

Last Men in Aleppo (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – This POV documentary by Feras Fayyad about the daily struggle of volunteers known as the White Helmets, a rescue group in Aleppo, Syria, screened this April at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham. The film won two awards: The Full Frame Inspiration Award and Honorable Mention for the Reva and David Logan Grand Jury Award.

Also on tonight . . .

Will (9 p.m., TNT) – This new series follows a young William Shakespeare’s arrival onto the theater scene in 16th century London. It tells Shakespeare’s story in a contemporary, punk-rock style, complete with a modern soundtrack. Laurie Davidson plays Shakespeare. Two new episodes air tonight.

The Defiant Ones (9 p.m., HBO) – Part 2 of the 4-part documentary series about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clayton's mayor and his mama in promos for new ABC sitcom

    Mayor Jody McLeod of Clayton and his mother, Mavorine 'Mama Mayor' McLeod, appear in a promo for the new ABC sitcom “The Mayor” giving Brandon Micheal Hall’s character advice.

Clayton's mayor and his mama in promos for new ABC sitcom

Clayton's mayor and his mama in promos for new ABC sitcom 0:31

Clayton's mayor and his mama in promos for new ABC sitcom
A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:05

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer
Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 2:12

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.