What to Watch on Monday: ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ documentary, a Full Frame winner, on UNC-TV

Last Men in Aleppo (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – This POV documentary by Feras Fayyad about the daily struggle of volunteers known as the White Helmets, a rescue group in Aleppo, Syria, screened this April at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham. The film won two awards: The Full Frame Inspiration Award and Honorable Mention for the Reva and David Logan Grand Jury Award.
Also on tonight . . .
Will (9 p.m., TNT) – This new series follows a young William Shakespeare’s arrival onto the theater scene in 16th century London. It tells Shakespeare’s story in a contemporary, punk-rock style, complete with a modern soundtrack. Laurie Davidson plays Shakespeare. Two new episodes air tonight.
The Defiant Ones (9 p.m., HBO) – Part 2 of the 4-part documentary series about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.
