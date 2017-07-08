Writer for HBO’s ‘The Wire’ will be in Carrboro with his new book

This is for all the fans of great books and great TV: Rafael Alvarez, a former writer for HBO’s “The Wire,” is on an eight-city tour with his new book of short stories, “Exile on Macon Street.” The tour brings him to Carrboro next week.
In addition to being a staff writer for “The Wire,” Alvarez wrote for “The Wire’s” cousin show, NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street”; “The Black Donnellys,” also on NBC; and the very fine, wrongly canceled NBC series “Life” (with Damien Lewis).
Alvarez is a native of Baltimore and worked as a City Desk reporter at The Baltimore Sun for more than 20 years.
“Exile on Macon Street” – his 11th book – is a fiction collection centered around Basilio Boullosa, a sign painter in East Baltimore.
You can meet Alvarez in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Carrboro coffee house Johnny’s Gone Fishing. He’ll be introduced by former North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Willis Whichard.
Get info about Johnny’s Gone Fishing at johnnysgonefishing.com.
