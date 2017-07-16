13th ‘Doctor Who’ will be a woman: Jodie Whittaker

The 13th Time Lord will be a woman.
Jodie Whittaker will be the next iteration of Doctor Who, according to an announcement Sunday.
The new doctor’s identity was revealed during a trailer broadcast at the end of the Wimbledon men’s singles final.
#BREAKINGNEWS Watch Alex Kingston reacting at #RaleighSupercon to news that Jodie Whittaker is the 13th Doctor #doctorwho #DoctorWho13 pic.twitter.com/pocNVsmgxr— Keung Hui (@nckhui) July 16, 2017
Alex Kingston, who plays “River Song” on the popular BBC SciFi drama, was at Supercon in Raleigh when the news broke.
VIDEO: Pre Jodie Whittaker as #DoctorWho13, Alex Kingston on idea of female Doctor in 'Husbands of River Song' #doctorwho #RaleighSupercon pic.twitter.com/B1PCNbG09L— Keung Hui (@nckhui) July 16, 2017
“Have they just announced it?” she asked the audience during her appearance. “Jodie Whittaker? Oh my goodness.”
Whittaker, 35, will make her debut on the show when the doctor returns in a Christmas-day special.
Comments