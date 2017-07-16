Actress Alex Kingston, who plays River Song on Doctor Who, reacts to breaking news that Jodie Whittaker was named the 13th Doctor. Kingston is a guest at Raleigh Supercon on July 16, 2017. khui@newsobserver.com
Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

July 16, 2017 1:53 PM

13th ‘Doctor Who’ will be a woman: Jodie Whittaker

By Abbie Bennett and T. Keung Hui

The 13th Time Lord will be a woman.

Jodie Whittaker will be the next iteration of Doctor Who, according to an announcement Sunday.

The new doctor’s identity was revealed during a trailer broadcast at the end of the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Alex Kingston, who plays “River Song” on the popular BBC SciFi drama, was at Supercon in Raleigh when the news broke.

“Have they just announced it?” she asked the audience during her appearance. “Jodie Whittaker? Oh my goodness.”

Whittaker, 35, will make her debut on the show when the doctor returns in a Christmas-day special.

