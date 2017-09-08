What to Watch on Friday: ABC’s ‘What Would You Do?’ has encounters filmed in the Triangle

What Would You Do? (9 p.m., ABC) – The scenarios in tonight’s episode were all filmed in North Carolina – in Durham, Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Morganton and Locust, according to ABC News. The program, anchored by John Quinones, uses actors and hidden cameras to create situations and capture people’s genuine reactions. Some of the scenarios in tonight’s episode: a white woman with an adopted black child is being harassed by an onlooker who doesn’t believe she should be the parent to the child of another race; a sales clerk is discriminating against a Sikh man because of his religious garb; a veteran is checking out at a grocery store but does not have enough cash to buy the groceries; at a bar, two women scheme to take advantage of a man sitting alone – they drug him and try to lure him to leave with them; and a bartender is treating the bar as her own personal space – taking sips out of drinks, sneezing into drinks, etc.
American Masters: Tyrus Wong (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – American Masters profiles the art, life and impact of Chinese-American painter Tyrus Wong. The special includes new and never-before-seen interviews, movie clips and art. Wong is perhaps best known for his work on the Disney animated classic “Bambi.”
The Dark Files (10 p.m., History) – An investigation into the conspiracy theories swirling around an abandoned military base known as Camp Hero in Montauk, Long Island, which is haunted by rumors of mind control experiments, acid tests, child abductions and time travel.
Bojack Horseman (Netflix) – We get the fourth season of this comedy about a horse who is a former TV star. It stars Aaron Paul and Amy Sedaris.
