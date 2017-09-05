What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘AHS: Cult’ combines the terror of the election with murderous clowns

American Horror Story: Cult (10 p.m., FX) – If the bee-spitting clowns in the trailer don’t send you screaming into the night, the focus of the latest AHS installment might: the Trump-Clinton election serves as the backdrop, with maniacal characters on both sides of the political spectrum dealing with the personal ramifications of the election while pure, unadulterated fear takes over their lives. If you’re worried the topic sounds too brainy and the themes too subtle, don’t be. Remember this is Ryan Murphy, so there’s plenty of gore and plenty of murderous, gas-lighting clowns to keep the chills running up and down your spine. “American Horror Story” regulars Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson return and they are incredible, as usual.
Hollywood Game Night (10 p.m., NBC) – Players include RuPaul, Nancy Grace, Weird Al Yankovic and Tyson Beckford.
Being Mary Jane (10 p.m., BET) – The Paterson family struggles to cope with news of Paul and Helen’s divorce.
Comments