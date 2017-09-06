What to Watch on Wednesday: Franklin looks to the future on ‘Snowfall’

Snowfall (10 p.m., FX) – Franklin solidifies his future and Teddy’s hand is forced. Meanwhile, Lucia decides between family and business.
Also on tonight . . .
Salvation (9 p.m., CBS) – Grace and Harris forge an alliance to protect their children.
Suits (9 p.m., USA) – Mike proposes a poser move to boost business but Harvey’s past complicates matters, and Rachel is surprised when her dad offers a chance to join forces.
Blood Drive (10 p.m., Syfy) – Arthur, Grace and Slink attack Heart Enterprises, but their deepest fears are waiting for them.
Greenleaf (10 p.m., OWN) – A series of recurring nightmares leaves Grace unnerved.
Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) – Liza pursues a new relationship as Kelsey revisits an old one. Also, Diana learns the truth about Richard and Lauren encourages Josh to follow his heart.
