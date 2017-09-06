Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in “Snowfall” on FX.
Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

What to Watch on Wednesday: Franklin looks to the future on ‘Snowfall’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 06, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 06:00 AM

Snowfall (10 p.m., FX) – Franklin solidifies his future and Teddy’s hand is forced. Meanwhile, Lucia decides between family and business.

Also on tonight . . .

Salvation (9 p.m., CBS) – Grace and Harris forge an alliance to protect their children.

Suits (9 p.m., USA) – Mike proposes a poser move to boost business but Harvey’s past complicates matters, and Rachel is surprised when her dad offers a chance to join forces.

Blood Drive (10 p.m., Syfy) – Arthur, Grace and Slink attack Heart Enterprises, but their deepest fears are waiting for them.

Greenleaf (10 p.m., OWN) – A series of recurring nightmares leaves Grace unnerved.

Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) – Liza pursues a new relationship as Kelsey revisits an old one. Also, Diana learns the truth about Richard and Lauren encourages Josh to follow his heart.

