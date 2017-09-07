Catherine Bach, known for playing Daisy Duke in the “Dukes of Hazzard,” competes in the season finale of “Battle of the Network Stars.”
What to Watch on Thursday: Daisy Duke competes in ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 07, 2017 6:00 AM

Battle of the Network Stars (9 p.m., ABC) – It’ll be Parker Stevenson, Catherine Bach (aka Daisy Duke), Vivica A. Fox, John Barrowman, Julie Benz and others in the season finale.

Mountain Men (9 p.m., History) – In North Carolina’s Blue Ridge mountains, Eustace Conway and his friend Preston Roberts (who passed away in July) bring down a giant.

Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) – It’s eviction night again, plus another Head of Household competition. Raleigh’s Christmas Abbott is still hanging around.

Zoo (10 p.m., CBS) – Toxic spores trap the team inside the plane.

The Gong Show (10 p.m., ABC) – Judges for the season finale are Will Arnett, Courtney Cox and Isla Fisher.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.