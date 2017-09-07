What to Watch on Thursday: Daisy Duke competes in ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ finale

Battle of the Network Stars (9 p.m., ABC) – It’ll be Parker Stevenson, Catherine Bach (aka Daisy Duke), Vivica A. Fox, John Barrowman, Julie Benz and others in the season finale.
Mountain Men (9 p.m., History) – In North Carolina’s Blue Ridge mountains, Eustace Conway and his friend Preston Roberts (who passed away in July) bring down a giant.
Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) – It’s eviction night again, plus another Head of Household competition. Raleigh’s Christmas Abbott is still hanging around.
Zoo (10 p.m., CBS) – Toxic spores trap the team inside the plane.
The Gong Show (10 p.m., ABC) – Judges for the season finale are Will Arnett, Courtney Cox and Isla Fisher.
