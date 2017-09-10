(L-R): Scott Grimes, Mark Jackson, J. Lee, Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki in the new space adventure series “The Orville.”
(L-R): Scott Grimes, Mark Jackson, J. Lee, Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki in the new space adventure series “The Orville.” Michael Becker/FOX
It's must read television!

What to Watch on Sunday: New shows – ‘The Orville’ on Fox and ‘The Deuce’ on HBO

By Brooke Cain

September 10, 2017 6:00 AM

The Orville (8 p.m., Fox) – The debut of a new Seth MacFarlane space comedy in which MacFarlane plays the captain of a new ship thrown for a loop when his cheating ex-wife is assigned as his first officer.

The Deuce (9 p.m., HBO) – This new HBO series from David Simon, the mastermind behind “The Wire” and “Treme,” explores the sex trade industry in New York’s Times Square in the 70s. The cast includes James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Method Man and Zoe Kazan.

Endeavour (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The discovery of a 2,000-year-old body offers a new lead in a missing persons case.

Miss America (9 p.m., ABC) – Chris Harrison and Sage Steele host the competition.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.