What to Watch on Monday: Finales for ‘Preacher,’ ‘Hooten and The Lady’

Hooten & the Lady (9 p.m., The CW) – Alex puts her wedding in jeopardy when she follows Hooten to an idyllic Caribbean island to find long-lost treasure in the series finale (no renewal).
Preacher (9 p.m., AMC) – In the Season 2 finale, Tulip discovers a dangerous secret and Jesse questions the path ahead. This one gets a third season.
My Love, Don’t Cross That River (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this POV documentary, a couple who have been together for 76 years must face their aging romance.
American Dad (10 p.m., TBS) – In the Season 12 finale, Stan becomes a wanted man, running from Roger the Bounty Hunter. Renewed.
