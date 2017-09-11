Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer in the AMC series “Preacher.”
What to Watch on Monday: Finales for ‘Preacher,’ ‘Hooten and The Lady’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 11, 2017 6:00 AM

Hooten & the Lady (9 p.m., The CW) – Alex puts her wedding in jeopardy when she follows Hooten to an idyllic Caribbean island to find long-lost treasure in the series finale (no renewal).

Preacher (9 p.m., AMC) – In the Season 2 finale, Tulip discovers a dangerous secret and Jesse questions the path ahead. This one gets a third season.

My Love, Don’t Cross That River (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this POV documentary, a couple who have been together for 76 years must face their aging romance.

American Dad (10 p.m., TBS) – In the Season 12 finale, Stan becomes a wanted man, running from Roger the Bounty Hunter. Renewed.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.