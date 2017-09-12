Beyonce (pictured), Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour benefit telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.
What to Watch on Tuesday: Big stars headline Hurricane Harvey Relief benefit

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 12, 2017 6:00 AM

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief (8 p.m., ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CMT) – Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, George Strait and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars lined up to appear in this one-hour telethon that will raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Abacus Small Enough to Jail (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – This Frontline season finale focuses on the Chinese immigrant Sung family, owners of Abacus Federal Savings of Chinatown in NYC, accused of mortgage fraud.

Blood Ivory (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – In the first episode of this new series, the VETPAW team travels to a remote village in Africa belonging to a tribe known to use poisonous arrows.

Being Mary Jane (10 p.m., BET) – Mary Jane learns something about Justin’s past that spins their love into a new phase.

According to Chrisley (10:30 p.m., USA) – This new series follows a new episode of “Chrisley Knows Best” and features members of the Chrisley family in a talk show environment.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.