What to Watch on Tuesday: Big stars headline Hurricane Harvey Relief benefit

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief (8 p.m., ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CMT) – Beyonce, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, George Strait and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars lined up to appear in this one-hour telethon that will raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.
Abacus Small Enough to Jail (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – This Frontline season finale focuses on the Chinese immigrant Sung family, owners of Abacus Federal Savings of Chinatown in NYC, accused of mortgage fraud.
Blood Ivory (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – In the first episode of this new series, the VETPAW team travels to a remote village in Africa belonging to a tribe known to use poisonous arrows.
Being Mary Jane (10 p.m., BET) – Mary Jane learns something about Justin’s past that spins their love into a new phase.
According to Chrisley (10:30 p.m., USA) – This new series follows a new episode of “Chrisley Knows Best” and features members of the Chrisley family in a talk show environment.
