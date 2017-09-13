What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Marlon’ season finale plus a new season of ‘South Park’

Marlon (9 p.m., NBC) – Two new shows end the first season. Marlon believes he can help Ashley get into a social club that prefers couples. At 9:30, Marlon and Ashley recall their first date. Nothing’s official, but this is likely to be renewed.
The Sinner (10 p.m., USA) – Cora finally remembers the night in question.
The Lowe Files (10 p.m., A&E) – Rob and the boys visit two specialists in Santa Barbara to master the top-secret art of remote viewing.
South Park (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – The 21st season starts.
Broad City (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central) – The Season 4 premiere flashes back to a spring day in 2011 when Abbi and Ilana meet for the first time.
