Marlon Wayans, center as Marlon, and Essence Atkins, right, as Ashley in the NBC sitcom “Marlon.”
Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Marlon’ season finale plus a new season of ‘South Park’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 13, 2017 6:00 AM

Marlon (9 p.m., NBC) – Two new shows end the first season. Marlon believes he can help Ashley get into a social club that prefers couples. At 9:30, Marlon and Ashley recall their first date. Nothing’s official, but this is likely to be renewed.

The Sinner (10 p.m., USA) – Cora finally remembers the night in question.

The Lowe Files (10 p.m., A&E) – Rob and the boys visit two specialists in Santa Barbara to master the top-secret art of remote viewing.

South Park (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – The 21st season starts.

Broad City (10:30 p.m., Comedy Central) – The Season 4 premiere flashes back to a spring day in 2011 when Abbi and Ilana meet for the first time.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.