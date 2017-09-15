“Strong Island” is an award-winning documentary about the murder of William Ford Jr. on Long Island in 1992.
“Strong Island” is an award-winning documentary about the murder of William Ford Jr. on Long Island in 1992. NETFLIX
What to Watch on Friday: ‘Strong Island’ doc on Netflix, ACM Honors on CBS

By Brooke Cain

September 15, 2017 6:00 AM

Strong Island (Netflix) – This Sundance Festival award-winning documentary is about the murder of William Ford Jr., a black school teacher, at the hands of a white mechanic on Long Island in 1992. Ford was unarmed but became the prime suspect in his own murder. The deeply intimate film traces his family’s history and tragedy.

ACM Honors (9 p.m., CBS) – A celebration of honorees and off-camera winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Scheduled performers include Vince Gill, Toby Keith and Kelsey Ballerini.

Kindred Spirits (9 p.m., TLC) – In the Season 2 premiere, Adam and Amy investigate the Lizzie Borden house, where a tour guide has a terrifying experience.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.