What to Watch on Friday: ‘Strong Island’ doc on Netflix, ACM Honors on CBS

Strong Island (Netflix) – This Sundance Festival award-winning documentary is about the murder of William Ford Jr., a black school teacher, at the hands of a white mechanic on Long Island in 1992. Ford was unarmed but became the prime suspect in his own murder. The deeply intimate film traces his family’s history and tragedy.
ACM Honors (9 p.m., CBS) – A celebration of honorees and off-camera winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Scheduled performers include Vince Gill, Toby Keith and Kelsey Ballerini.
Kindred Spirits (9 p.m., TLC) – In the Season 2 premiere, Adam and Amy investigate the Lizzie Borden house, where a tour guide has a terrifying experience.
