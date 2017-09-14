What to Watch on Thursday: Award-winning ‘Better Things’ starts second season on FX

Better Things (10 p.m., FX) – In the Season 2 premiere of this Peabody Award-winning Pamela Adlon series, Sam (Adlon) has a party. Adlon directed all ten episodes of this second season, which she co-executive produces with Louis C.K.
Also on tonight . . .
Truth & Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson (9 p.m., ABC) – ABC News presents new reporting and interviews on the 2002 murder of 8-month-pregnant Laci Peterson, whose husband Scott was convicted of the crime. Scott Peterson is currently awaiting word on an appeal and a legal petition alleging he was denied a fair trial.
Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) – It’s a live eviction night.
Zoo (10 p.m., CBS) – After the team’s plane suffers an accident in the hybrid zone, Dariela and Tessa set out on a rescue mission.
