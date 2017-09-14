Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox in the FX series “Better Things.”
Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Thursday: Award-winning ‘Better Things’ starts second season on FX

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 14, 2017 6:00 AM

Better Things (10 p.m., FX) – In the Season 2 premiere of this Peabody Award-winning Pamela Adlon series, Sam (Adlon) has a party. Adlon directed all ten episodes of this second season, which she co-executive produces with Louis C.K.

Also on tonight . . .

Truth & Lies: The Murder of Laci Peterson (9 p.m., ABC) – ABC News presents new reporting and interviews on the 2002 murder of 8-month-pregnant Laci Peterson, whose husband Scott was convicted of the crime. Scott Peterson is currently awaiting word on an appeal and a legal petition alleging he was denied a fair trial.

Big Brother (9 p.m., CBS) – It’s a live eviction night.

Zoo (10 p.m., CBS) – After the team’s plane suffers an accident in the hybrid zone, Dariela and Tessa set out on a rescue mission.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.